Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 175,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Springwater Special Situations comprises approximately 1.6% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,988,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

NASDAQ:SWSS opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Springwater Special Situations Corp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.