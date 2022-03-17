Tuttle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,758 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000.
Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating).
