Tuttle Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of WeWork stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17. WeWork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

