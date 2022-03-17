Tuttle Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,175 shares during the period. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 1.4% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 25.5% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

PSAG stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.