Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 21,887 Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Moringa Acquisition worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MACA. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 479,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 376,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,904,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

