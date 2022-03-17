Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 24,283 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,283 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Shares of CCV stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. Churchill Capital Corp V has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $10.55.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.