Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 211,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,727,102 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tuya by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tuya during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

