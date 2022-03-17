Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 211,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,727,102 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $2.20.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
