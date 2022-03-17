two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TWOA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 5,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,129. TWO has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOA. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of TWO by 35.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,006,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 266,196 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TWO by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 220,584 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TWO by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 223,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 182,363 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TWO by 20.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 122,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

