Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $445.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $534.96.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $415.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

