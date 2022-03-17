Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $445.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $534.96.
Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $415.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
