Tyson L. Taylor Sells 1,978 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $230.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day moving average is $192.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

