u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Price Target Raised to CHF 77

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 65 to CHF 77 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of u-blox to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of UBLXF stock opened at $67.85 on Monday. u-blox has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $79.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

