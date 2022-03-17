U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 49,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 338,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,788. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

