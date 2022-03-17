Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,333 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

