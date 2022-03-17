Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,333 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
UBER opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.
About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.