UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 12.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.96.

PagerDuty stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

