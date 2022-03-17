UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,066 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 12.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

