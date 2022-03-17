UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 307,661 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 202,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

