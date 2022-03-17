UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,197 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

NYSE FUL opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

