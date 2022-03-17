UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 98,071 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,071 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

