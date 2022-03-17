UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($118.68) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.38 ($101.51).
Shares of BNR stock opened at €72.70 ($79.89) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($61.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.16.
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
