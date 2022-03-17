UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($118.68) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.38 ($101.51).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR stock opened at €72.70 ($79.89) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($61.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.16.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.