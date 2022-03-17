UBS Group Upgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $481.86.
Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
