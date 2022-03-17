Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Jodi J. Caro Sells 5,340 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $387.31. 643,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,329. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.08. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

