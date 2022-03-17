Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

UNP traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.56. 3,760,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,753. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.40. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

