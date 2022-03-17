Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Director Buys C$57,600.00 in Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Douglas Francis Good Good bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,813,870.08.
Shares of TSE:UNI opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84. Unisync Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.47 and a 52-week high of C$3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50.
Unisync Company Profile (Get Rating)
