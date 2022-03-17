United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.02.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Fire Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

