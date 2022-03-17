United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.
UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.28 ($47.55).
UTDI stock traded up €0.66 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €30.64 ($33.67). The company had a trading volume of 363,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34. United Internet has a one year low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a one year high of €37.72 ($41.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.74.
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.