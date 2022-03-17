United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Down 6.2%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $51.87. Approximately 230,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 91,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 114.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.