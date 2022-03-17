Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $233.70 Average PT from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $10.15 on Friday, reaching $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 396,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391,193. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average of $204.56. Upstart has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $31,873,308. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

