Ur-Energy’s (URE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of URE stock opened at C$2.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.81. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.