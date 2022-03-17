Ur-Energy’s (URE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of URE stock opened at C$2.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.81. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07.
Ur-Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
