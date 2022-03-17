Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

