Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

UBA opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $791.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

