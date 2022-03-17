Urstadt Biddle Properties’ (UBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $791.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

