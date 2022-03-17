VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

EGY stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $315.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 176,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 158,108 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 156,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.