Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vacasa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VCSA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 678,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,779. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $6,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.
About Vacasa (Get Rating)
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.