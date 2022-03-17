Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vacasa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VCSA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 678,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,779. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $6,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCSA shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

