Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $260.09 and last traded at $259.17. Approximately 6,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 491,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.00.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

