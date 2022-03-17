Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Shares Up 5.2%

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 1,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.68.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.