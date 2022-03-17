Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Shares Up 5.2%

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 1,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.68.

