Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,778.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.