Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $145.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

