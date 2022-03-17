Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.48. 114,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,082. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.