Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,134 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after acquiring an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after acquiring an additional 858,211 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

