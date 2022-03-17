Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,861,000 after buying an additional 146,560 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $145.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

