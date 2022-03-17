Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $71.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

