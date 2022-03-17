Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $487.41 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002233 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004077 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,275,690,191 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

