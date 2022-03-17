VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

