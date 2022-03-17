Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 209,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,236. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRA shares. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

