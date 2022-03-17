Veriti Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Sanofi by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Sanofi by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $5,679,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

