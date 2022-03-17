Veriti Management LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.48.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.