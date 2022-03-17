Veriti Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average of $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.