Veriti Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 641,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

