Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.18) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.14) EPS.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VERV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

VERV stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,500,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 637.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after buying an additional 1,524,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after buying an additional 628,747 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,151 shares of company stock worth $9,345,388 over the last three months.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.