Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 8.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) were down 8.7% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 5,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 596,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $267,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,140,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

